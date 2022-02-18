Late Notre Dame rally falls short vs. Wisconsin

It took until the bottom of the seventh to finally get something going but Notre Dame’s bats came alive late in Thursday night’s contest versus Wisconsin, but ultimately weren’t enough.

Senior Payton Tidd allowed just two runs in seven innings for Notre Dame and kept the Irish close. However, the offense recorded just one hit in the first six innings of the contest.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Joley Mitchell singled to plate Notre Dame’s first run but Jody Mitchell was thrown out at the plate to end the contest in what wound up a 2-1 Wisconsin victory.

Notre Dame falls to 5-2 on the year and takes the field again Friday when they’ll play South Florida in their third game of the St. Pete-Clearwater Elite Invitational.