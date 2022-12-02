Notre Dame quarterback transfer target off the board already

It didn’t take long for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to find a new home. Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, McNamara looks like he is heading to Iowa as reported by ESPN’s college football reporter Pete Thamel.

It’s an interesting move, especially since Iowa had one of the worst offenses that we have seen in a very long time. The Hawkeyes averaged 17.4 points a game this season, good for 123rd in the country and that includes scores by their defense. “Powerhouse offenses” like FIU, Wyoming and Texas State are just a few that ranked above what Iowa did this season.

McNamara was linked to the Irish, many thought that Marcus Freeman would make a move after him. Looks like the Irish will need to set their sights on a different quarterback will and if I had a say on it, it would be for former Texas Longhorn Hudson Card.

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa. An announcement is expected soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

