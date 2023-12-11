Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman makes his decision on the Sun Bowl

Although the news didn’t come directly from Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman’s mouth, the Irish social media account has let us know what will happen later this month.

It seems like Hartman is going to opt out of the Sun Bowl and backup Steve Angeli will lead the Irish against Oregon State. I will admit, the first time seeing the post, I had no idea what they were implying, but thankfully, The Athletics Nicole Auerbach understood it better than I did.

In Hartman’s lone season with the Irish, he threw for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Angeli, in limited duty, completed 76% of his passes for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns against 1 pick.

Sam Hartman will not play in the Sun Bowl https://t.co/6l0SioCYEN — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 11, 2023

The Irish are still waiting on Duke transfer Riley Leonard’s decision, but they do know who will lead the team on December 29th against the Beavers.

Update: Hartman went to his Instagram page and posted a thank you to college football and although he didn’t say he wasn’t playing, it looks like he will skip the game.

Sam Hartman just posted an emotional five-minute video on Instagram, thanking college football. “I hope you had as much fun as I did.” He never explicitly said he’s opting out of the Sun Bowl, but it sure feels like a “goodbye” message. pic.twitter.com/ICCjPmI5DE — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) December 11, 2023

