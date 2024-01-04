Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has one more game left in college career

While Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman opted out of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, he was on the sidelines rooting on his Irish teammates.

It seemed like we had seen the last of Hartman at this level, but on Thursday morning we found out that he will still play one more game as an amateur, in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

One last time where we will get to see Hartman in an Irish helmet, and even though his time in South Bend wasn’t as great as many expected, he still performed well. He will now have one more chance to impress NFL scouts ahead of the draft.

We wish Sam the best in his final collegiate competition.

