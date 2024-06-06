Advertisement

Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard Health Update

nick shepkowski
·1 min read

Much of former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s time at Notre Dame has been marked with injury since his arrival this winter.

That’s left obvious concern with Notre Dame fans about where things stand for Leonard as the 2024 season approaches.  Despite the cleanups and such that kept Leonard off the field for much of spring (including the annual Blue Gold Game) there is a first-hand report that health appears close to 100%.

Jim Nagy is the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl which showcases national talent in preparation for each year’s NFL draft.  He recently saw Leonard throw in-person and shared the following.

It may not guarantee anything but it certainly should give a little peace of mind to Notre Dame fans who are concerned about Leonard’s health at this point in time.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire