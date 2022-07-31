Is any Notre Dame quarterback on Pro Football Focus’ top 50 list?

Heading into the 2022 season, the biggest question mark for the Fighting Irish is who will be the starting quarterback. Gone from last year’s team is graduate transfer Jack Coan, who toward the end of the year really found his stride and made the Irish offense look much more capable.

During the season, both of his backups, Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, had considerable looks behind center. Each had bright moments. Although Marcus Freeman has not yet named his starter for the season opener against Ohio State, the presumption is Buchner will take the first snaps against the Buckeyes.

Although this doesn’t confirm the fact that Buchner is the most likely candidate, Pro Football Focus named its top 50 quarterbacks heading into the season and the rising sophomore was ranked 46th.

Ranking the FIFTY best QB’s in College Football going into this season🔥👇https://t.co/a2LG0WCYuF — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 31, 2022

Buchner is ranked behind former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to Boston College, making everyone wonder what if he had stuck around for his opportunity this season. Either way, Buchner has plenty of room to rise on this list by season end. He was a top-100 prospect coming out of high school.

A big part of Notre Dame’s season will hinge on his play, or potentially Pyne’s or even true freshman Steve Angeli, depending on injuries and effectiveness. The most important position in football, and arguably all of sports, will need to step up for the Irish this fall.

