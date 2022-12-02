Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne to transfer ahead of bowl game

Drew Pyne appears to be leaving Notre Dame.

The Irish quarterback announced on Twitter on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal. Pyne has three years of eligibility left, and will not play with Notre Dame in its bowl game.

“One of my proudest honors is to have been a student athlete at the University of Notre Dame," he wrote. "I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong. Now, it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal. While I’m excited about what lies ahead, I want to thank the entire Notre Dame community for their support. I am forever grateful for the experience and memories.”

Pyne took over as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for their third game of the season, following losses to Ohio State and Marshall. He went 8-2 at the helm, and threw for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing nearly 65% of his passes. He went 4-1 against ranked teams, too, losing only to USC.

It’s unclear where Pyne will look to transfer. The Connecticut native was a four-star Rivals.com recruit out of high school and the seventh-best quarterback in his class. He had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Miami and others before landing in South Bend.

It’s unclear who will play quarterback for Notre Dame in their bowl game. Pyne replaced Tyler Buchner, who underwent season-ending surgery in September. The next player on the depth chart is freshman Steve Angeli, who hasn’t thrown a pass this season.