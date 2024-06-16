Notre Dame Quarterback Commitment Deuce Knight Putting in Recruiting Work Himself

The quarterback of Notre Dame‘s 2025 recruiting class, Deuce Knight of Mississippi, has been rumored to be interested in ditching the Fighting Irish to Ole Miss.

How much of that is Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss refusing to take no as an answer, and just how interested Knight is, isn’t exactly known.

As the rumors continue to swirl though, Knight continues to appear entirely on-board with his Notre Dame commitment. During official visits to campus that Knight was again at Notre Dame for, he took to his own social media to try and aid in Marcus Freeman’s 2025 recruiting class.

He first posted a photo of a graphic made by Notre Dame’s digital team about making the jump from Mississippi to South Bend.

He then followed that up with a post of four-star wide receiver target Derek Meadows while the uncommitted prospect posed in Notre Dame gear.

Knight then closed his run of posts by having another of Notre Dame’s top-ranked 2025 commitment, Ivan Taylor, posing in a Fighting Irish uniform. Taylor was on Alabama’s campus last weekend despite being a Notre Dame commitment.

It doesn’t guarantee anything in regards to any of the three players but if you trust the idea of “following the visits” and “following the social media” then leaving Notre Dame certainly doesn’t seem likely in Knight’s case.

The hope is that will remain true through the early signing period.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire