Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight gets invite to prestigious camp

For any high school quarterback, an invitation to the Elite 11 camp shows that you are one of the best in the country.

You can add Notre Dame football commit Deuce Knight to that list, as on Sunday it was announced that the 6-foot, 5-inch and 195-pound lefty from Mississippi will be attending the camp.

Numerous alumni have gone on to have success at the next level and beyond, so it’s a very good sign that the Irish commit will be competing with the best in the country. Knight’s recruiting ranking backs up the invitation, as he’s ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and 67th overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Beyond Blessed to be apart of this Quarterback Fraternity

Dream come true!! https://t.co/ucKO1kb4Z4 — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) April 7, 2024

The competition will be intense, and we fully expect Knight to put on a show during the camp.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire