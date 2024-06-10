Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight takes home MVP honors at OT7

It’s safe to say that Notre Dame football’s 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight is living up to expectations.

He might even be exceeding them. This weekend the Irish verbal particated in the OT7 tournament, and took home On3’s MVP. Although Knight was unable to lead his team to a championship, they feel in the title game, what he did all weekend was enough to put him at the top of a very impressive group.

There were multiple nationally renown prospects who took part in the event, but none of them could overtake Knight to win the MVP award. It should not surprise anyone if his recruiting ranking, No. 51 overall according to the 247Sports Composite, rises when the next update takes place.

The Irish are currently in a battle with Ole Miss to keep Knight’s commitment, so that is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire