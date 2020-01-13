Notre Dame QB coach Tommy Rees reportedly interviewed for Oregon's OC opening

Ever since Marcus Arroyo accepted the head coaching position at UNLV, Duck fans have been eager to learn who the newest man running the offense will be.

Well, another candidate has been revealed.

According to Irish Sports Daily, Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees interviewed for the vacancy this past week.

Rees started at quarterback for the Irish from 2010-2013 becoming the all-time leader in passing completion percentage in Notre Dame history. After a brief stint trying to play in the NFL, he went into coaching. After serving as a graduate assistant for Northwestern, he was hired as an offensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before joining Notre Dame's staff as quarterbacks coach in January of 2017.

In the 2019 Camping World Bowl, Rees was given the opportunity to call plays for the first time in an audition of sorts for the Irish's vacant offensive coordinator position following the firing of then-Irish OC Chip Long. The Irish blew out Iowa State 33-9 and averaged 7.0 yards-per-play for a total of 455 yards of total offense.

Extended highlights are here from our Camping Bowl win.



Enjoy.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/df0e7Gp8wa



— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 28, 2019

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Adam Rittenberg reported that Oregon has an interest in Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant Jedd Fisch and Tulsa offensive coordinator Will Hall.

The Ducks also interviewed former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead this weekend.

