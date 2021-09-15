Notre Dame-Purdue restore rivalry: 5 things to know

This weekend will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Purdue since 2014 when the teams met at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the Shamrock Series game. Notre Dame won that contest 30-14 in what was the seventh consecutive win in the series for the Irish.

If you’re of a certain age you’re actually too young to probably recall when these two would meet up each September. If that’s the case or if you’re just a fan of old college football rivalries here are five things you need to know about Notre Dame and Purdue on the gridiron.

5. 84 all-time meetings

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The series began in 1894 with Purdue beating Notre Dame 28-22 in South Bend. The rivalry became an annual tradition starting in 1946 as the two would meet every year from then through 2014. Altogether Notre Dame has an all-time edge of 56-26-2, including the last seven.

4. Notre Dame Stadium Dominance

Purdue's Taylor Stubblefield, left, celebrates on his way to a 97-yard touchdown in front of Notre Dame's Dwight Ellick during the third quarter in South Bend., Ind., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2004. The 97-yard touchdown is the long reception for a touchdown ever against Notre Dame. Purdue defeated Notre Dame 41-16, the first win by Purdue at Notre Dame since 1974. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As shown above Notre Dame has had the upper hand in the series with Purdue all-time but has especially dominated at Notre Dame Stadium. Purdue has in fact won just twice in their last 21 trips to Notre Dame Stadium (1974, 2004).

3. No. 1 vs. No. 2

Sep 28, 1968; South Bend , IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Purdue Boilermakers running back Leroy Keyes (23) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Boilermakers beat the Fighting Irish 37-22. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1968 saw the only ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting in the series as the top ranked Boilermakers won in convincing fashion over the host Irish 37-22. Running back Leroy Keyes ran for three Purdue touchdowns in the victory. Purdue would end up 8-2 that season after eventual losses at both Ohio State and Minnesota.

2. In Godsey We Trust

16 Sep 2000: Quarterback Gary Godsey #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walks on the field during a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Boilermakers 23-21.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

It's hard to believe but despite being coached by Bob Davie at the time, Notre Dame still managed to go 2-1 against Purdue when legendary quarterback Drew Brees was calling signals for the Boilermakers. The final of those three contests was a Notre Dame home victory in 2000 that tight end Gary Godsey started at quarterback in place of the injured Arnaz Battle. Nick Setta hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Irish a 23-21 victory that afternoon. More on Coaches: Lou Holtz went 11-0 vs. Purdue during his time at Notre Dame. By comparison, Davie lost his very first contest to the Boilermakers in 1997 and followed it up with another in 1999. It's also worth noting Brian Kelly is 5-0 against Purdue during his time at Notre Dame, including a victory in his first game as the Fighting Irish head coach.

1. Trophy Game

https://twitter.com/InvestigateInd1/status/1185580251566526464?s=20 Beating rivals should mean something. I really wish Notre Dame made a bigger deal about their rivalry trophies than they historically have. In the world of social media they've played things up more in recent years but before the world of Twitter and Facebook you likely would have never caught a glimpse of half the trophies the Irish play for. The Shillelagh Trophy that Notre Dame and Purdue play for first arrived in 1957 as a gift from Joe McLaughlin, a Fighting Irish supporter who brought the club from Ireland. Notre Dame has won 37 of the 56 meetings since the introduction of the Shillelagh.

