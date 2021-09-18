Notre Dame Purdue: 5 instant takeaways

Notre Dame didn’t have an excuse this week. They weren’t playing on a short week, they weren’t coming off an emotional road game, and they weren’t playing a Big Ten championship contender by any means but it was another case of unimpressive despite the victory.

Here are five takeaways from Notre Dame’s most recent win, a 27-13 victory that tied Brian Kelly with Knute Rockne of the most wins in Notre Dame history:

5. Defensive Improvement

The defensive line did what it was supposed to do Saturday and that was control Purdue up front. The Boilermakers were playing without their leading rusher as Zander Horvath went down to injury last week but it hardly would have mattered today. The defensive line failed to finish a load of tackles against Florida State but was stellar Saturday as Purdue's run game was essentially non existent and pressures on Jack Plummer were consistent. It's three games but I'm feeling a ton better about this unit than I did two weeks ago which is a very positive step.

4. Lenzy's Drop/Offensive Line

I don't know how many texts and DM's I have both sent and received asking to take a shot deep with Braden Lenzy since the misfire between Jack Coan and the Irish speedster at Florida State. That shot finally came again today and Jack Coan threw a perfect ball that would have put the Irish up two touchdowns with under 10 minutes to play. Instead, Lenzy's drop led to a sack of Coan the following play and more wasted field position. Fortunately it didn't end up costing Notre Dame a victory but it did keep things more interesting than they needed to be in the fourth quarter. It's also worth noting that Notre Dame's offensive line was better at times but still has plenty of shaping up to do, especially if the Irish are going to go full-on with Coan like they did in the second half.

3. Remember Avery Davis?

If it hasn't been Michael Mayer or Kevin Austin this year then chances are good that it's not happening in the passing game. At least until Saturday as Avery Davis was rediscovered. The former quarterback hauled in five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown that extended the Notre Dame lead to 17-6 in the third quarter. Going forward it's of the utmost importance to not have to simply rely on Mayer or Austin only like it was the first two games this year. Especially when Coan to Austin is having a shaky-at-best connection like it did Saturday.

2. So no Buchner?

The offensive line issues remain evident and they'll be further discussed here as we get more into the postgame reaction but what happened to the two-quarterback system? Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner alternated time for much of the first half but Buchner only attempted one pass. In the second half Buchner didn't see the field as it was Coan's game to ultimately win, which he stepped up and did. With Wisconsin's defense on tap next week part of me would have liked to see Buchner get more time versus Purdue as having a statue at quarterback with the line matchup seems problematic. Anyway, props to Coan for shaking off a poor first half and stepping up in the second.

1. Big Time Players Make Big Time Plays

"Look for players, not plays" That was Drew Brees last week when Jack Coan was busy guiding Notre Dame on their game-winning touchdown drive. Ultimately it was the star players doing star things to put things on ice for Notre Dame on Saturday. First it was Kyren Williams going beast mode to put the Irish up two touchdowns before Kyle Hamilton put it away by intercepting a pass in the end zone when it appeared Purdue was about to make it a one-score game. Stars being stars.

