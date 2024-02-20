Notre Dame pulls away in third quarter to beat Duke

Notre Dame needed to bounce back after a tough home loss to NC State. Doing that against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium wasn’t going to be easy. But the Irish got it going at the right time and ended the Blue Devils’ nine-game home winning streak with a 70-62 victory.

The first two-and-a-half quarters saw five ties and eight lead changes. That’s when the Irish (19-6, 9-5) decided to quit messing around. Trailing by three, they scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and ultimately outscored the Blue Devils (16-9, 8-6) in that frame, 21-9. The Irish’s lead grew to as much as 15 during the fourth quarter, and they held off a late Devils push for the win.

Hannah Hidalgo, held to a season-low 10 points in the defeat to the Wolfpack, bounced back with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Maddy Westbeld scored 14 points and came within a rebound of a double-double. sonia citron had 12 points and matched Hidalgo with four steals of her own.

