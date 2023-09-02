Notre Dame has produced great tight ends, but where’s the next one?

We are catching up with our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, who will cover the first really big USC game of the season on October 14 in South Bend.

We want to get more insights on Notre Dame in these weeks preceding the big game.

Notre Dame easily handled Navy on August 26 in its season opener. We asked Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski what needs clearly emerged from this game.

Skepkowski provided a very interesting detail:

“It’s tough to identify one (need) when a team scores touchdowns on their first five possessions and doesn’t allow a point until a meaningless field goal is kicked with 3:33 remaining in a 40-point game. I’m not saying Notre Dame doesn’t have needs but they were hard to spot on Saturday. One interesting nugget is that Notre Dame which is essentially Tight End U for the endless talent they’ve had at the position forever: No Notre Dame tight end was targeted, let alone had a reception against Navy.”

Notre Dame has cranked out great tight ends in recent years and over the larger run of time. Tyler Eifert, Kyle Rudolph, and now Michael Mayer have been part of the tight end pipeline in South Bend. Not having any tight end on the national radar in a season certainly rates as a plot twist.

Stay with Fighting Irish Wire in the weeks leading up to the USC game on October 14.

