Notre Dame presents offer to combo guard recruit Denver Anglin

Notre Dame has been eager to pursue the combo guard route in its recruiting lately. Last week, the Irish gave an offer to Lawrent Rice of Dayton, Ohio. However, he wouldn’t be able to come to South Bend for another couple of years. Whether it’s related or not, the Irish now have extended an offer to a combo guard who will have to wait one less year to begin his collegiate career: Denver Anglin of Gill St. Bernard’s in New Jersey;

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!!!! pic.twitter.com/dAcmVyC7QD — Denver Anglin (@AnglinDenver) June 23, 2021

Anglin is going into his senior season, so he already has plenty of offers lined up. They include Northwestern, Stanford, Georgetown, Providence, UConn, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, TCU and SMU. Many of these schools have strong academic reputations, and Notre Dame is no exception in that regard. He has plenty of options for college, and he really can’t go wrong with any of them, though we’d obviously love to see him in the blue and gold.