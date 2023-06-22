Notre Dame predicted to face rare foe in New Years Six

We may be over two months from college football kicking off the 2023 season but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for some bowl projections. Regardless of how early they come in, it’s fun to think about the destination and opponent for the postseason.

247Sports released their latest bowl projections for the season and has Notre Dame heading to a New Year’s Six contest to take on a rare foe.

Notre Dame projection:

Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame and Oregon have met just twice previously. The Irish blanked the Ducks 41-0 in South Bend in 1976 while they traveled to Eugene and played to a 13-13 tie in 1982.

For what it’s worth, 247Sports predicted Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Michigan to reach the College Football Playoff.

Related

Notre Dame football adds 20th commit to 2024 recruiting class College football recruiting: Is Ohio State taking over Notre Dame country? Notre Dame football future schedules and opponents The Eight Opponents Notre Dame Has Never Beaten

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire