Notre Dame playing in Athens? This time it's for a matchup with Georgia basketball

Notre Dame football’s first game in Athens in 2019 set a Sanford Stadium attendance record.

The Fighting Irish are coming to town later this year to play Georgia basketball in Stegeman Coliseum for the first hardwood meeting between the programs in Athens.

The Dec. 3 matchup is part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. It was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame is an independent in football but plays basketball in the ACC.

It will be the fifth game between the programs with the teams splitting the previous four meetings.

Georgia beat Notre Dame on Dec. 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, 77-62. The other three games between the teams also came on neutral courts in Kansas City, Orlando and Atlanta again.

Notre Dame is coming off a 13-20 season including 7-13 in the ACC in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first season in South Bend.

Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s father, Kevin, is a former Notre Dame athletic director.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia basketball vs. Notre Dame in 'Challenge' matchup