Notre Dame players in WNBA for 2023 season

The 2023 WNBA season is upon us at an all-time high in popularity for women’s basketball. More opportunities are opening up for female hoopsters at all levels, and everyone is better for it. After the thrilling college season we just had, it’s time for the professionals to show what they can do. Particular attention should be given to these players since they paved the way for the sport to reach these unprecedented levels of attention.

Notre Dame has been one of the best women’s programs for some time now. Their two national championships since the turn of the century are evidence of that, but you can see it in the WNBA, too. Ten former Irish are suiting up in the league this season, which gives Notre Dame the second-most players of any program. If you need a refresher as to who to follow over the next few months, here they are:

Natalie Achonwa, Dallas Wings

Jun 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa (11) goes to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 with Minnesota Lynx: 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists a game; .516/.000/.815

Lindsay Allen, Minnesota Lynx

Sep 20, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen (15) drives the ball as Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tries to block her path during the first quarter at the FELD Entertainment complex. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2022 with Lynx: 6.7 points, 1.6, 3.4 assists a game; .526/.571/.923

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 10: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2022 with Mercury: All-Star; All-WNBA First Team; 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists a game; .429/.296/.844

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots the ball against the New York Liberty during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

2022 with Storm: All-Star; 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists a game; .396/.385/.893

Marina Mabrey, Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey (3) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

2022 with Dallas Wings: 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists a game; .420/.351/.681

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

May 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) rebounds against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 with Lynx: 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists a game; .405/.356/.909

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Guard Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

2022 with Wings: All-Star; 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists a game; .400/.352/.798

Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

Jun 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 with Lynx: 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists a game; .500/.250/.734

Brianna Turner, Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

2022 with Mercury: Community Assist Award; 4.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists a game; .607/no 3-point attempts/.500

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 15: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles against Courtney Williams #10 of the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 15, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

2022 with Aces: Champion; All-Star; Most Improved Player; 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists a game; .476/.431/.859

