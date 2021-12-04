Notre Dame players react to Marcus Freeman's introduction as head coach

Notre Dame Players celebrate with new head coach Marcus Freeman in a video posted on the Notre Dame Football twitter account Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Video screen grab via Notre Dame Twitter

You didn't have to be a Notre Dame football fan to get goosebumps from video shared via Twitter on Friday by @NDFootball of players reacting to former Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman being introduced to them for the first time as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

It's evident that they're more than a little excited that Freeman - who joined Brian Kelly's coaching staff at Notre Dame earlier this year - will be replacing Kelly after Kelly left to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Freeman, 35, worked as a coordinator and linebackers coach under UC head coach Luke Fickell from 2017 to 2020.

Social media reactions, including the video of players congratulating Freeman:

𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟.



Please join us in welcoming @Marcus_Freeman1 as the 30th head coach of Notre Dame Football!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PVaPuPhukp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 3, 2021

Could you find two more opposite videos than this one and “My name is Brian Kelly and I am your new head coach?” https://t.co/iT1Dcdq3l4 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2021

I feel like Notre Dame is gonna have a bunch of new fans on board. https://t.co/y6scGyhYyo — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 3, 2021

It's official. Marcus Freeman, 35, is the head football coach at Notre Dame.



Freeman is special. I knew it the very first time we chopped it up after I moved back to Cincinnati. I was ready to lace up the cleats and strap on a helmet again.



The Irish are going to be a problem. https://t.co/eUqmNSUySG — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) December 3, 2021

Luke Fickell on Marcus Freeman:



"I'm extremely happy. ... Obviously any time you've had guys that are friends of yours have opportunities like this, you can be nothing but excited."



Fickell said he's looking forward to catching up with Freeman and celebrating his success. pic.twitter.com/W2P9VWkl3i — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) December 3, 2021

Kelly texted players earlier this week that his love for them is limitless and was introduced Wednesday as LSU's new head coach. The Massachusetts native addressed a crowd at an LSU men's basketball game using a Louisiana accent.

