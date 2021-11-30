Notre Dame players react to Brian Kelly’s departure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The college football world was already losing its collective mind Monday afternoon as Lincoln Riley was getting set to be introduced as USC’s new head coach after leaving Oklahoma just a day before.

Then reports of LSU being in pursuit of Brian Kelly began to circulate.

And then reports that Brian Kelly was taking the LSU job came through.

It’s a night Notre Dame fans won’t soon forget and leaves everyone with more questions than answers.

Now imagine being a Notre Dame player and finding out your head coach is leaving while you could quite possibly be headed to the College Football Playoff in a matter of days.

Here is how Notre Dame players from the past and present reacted to the stunning Kelly news:

Braden Lenzy, current WR:

And get money Kelly did

Jonas Gray, former Notre Dame running back

Gray played for Notre Dame from 2008-2011, those last two years under Brian Kelly.

Cam McDaniel, former Notre Dame running back

Kelly leaves Notre Dame as the winningest coach in program history

Troy Pride, Jr. - former Notre Dame cornerback and current Carolina Panther

We’ve seen largely positive reaction from those close to the program but Pride gives offers a thought from the other side.

Isaiah Foskey, current star defender:

Wild is perhaps putting it mildly but one of Notre Dame’s best players puts a strong perspective on how he views the news

Former kicker Kyle Brindza

Much easier said than done but understandable thinking

Howard Cross, III, current defensive tackle:

To quote Bon Jovi: “It’s all the same, only the names have changed…”

Kyren Williams, current running back:

that’s accurate

Chris Finke, former walk-on WR/captain:

Finke certainly isn’t alone

Blake Fisher, freshman offensive lineman:

Fisher was Notre Dame’s top recruit in the 2021 class and was just the second true freshman to ever start at offensive tackle in the season opener for the Irish but an injury in that game cost him the rest of the season.

Logan Diggs, freshman running back:

Understatement of the week, Logan.

More Notre Dame-Brian Kelly Coverage:

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brian Kelly to leave Notre Dame for LSU

Kelly’s text to Notre Dame players about departure

So who’s next? 10 possible targets to be Notre Dame’s next head coach

Photo gallery: Brian Kelly through the years at Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s latest national bowl projections

1

1

Recommended Stories