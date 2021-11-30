Notre Dame players react to Brian Kelly’s departure

The college football world was already losing its collective mind Monday afternoon as Lincoln Riley was getting set to be introduced as USC’s new head coach after leaving Oklahoma just a day before.

Then reports of LSU being in pursuit of Brian Kelly began to circulate.

And then reports that Brian Kelly was taking the LSU job came through.

It’s a night Notre Dame fans won’t soon forget and leaves everyone with more questions than answers.

Now imagine being a Notre Dame player and finding out your head coach is leaving while you could quite possibly be headed to the College Football Playoff in a matter of days.

Here is how Notre Dame players from the past and present reacted to the stunning Kelly news:

Braden Lenzy, current WR:

Chase the bag, business first I get it. Best of luck — Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) November 30, 2021

And get money Kelly did…

Jonas Gray, former Notre Dame running back

3 THINGS for my #fightingirish family. 1. Wow, just landed in Boston to mass chaos, panic, and uncertainty with my @NDFootball team. 2. I can promise you this Irish fans, the program is in the best place it’s been in a long time AND We’ll be just fine. 3. MARCUS FREEMAN. — Jonas Gray Sr. (@jgray_ND25) November 30, 2021

Gray played for Notre Dame from 2008-2011, those last two years under Brian Kelly.

Cam McDaniel, former Notre Dame running back

Best of luck @CoachBrianKelly! You are a legend at @NotreDame. I expect you will achieve great things @LSU. — Cam McDaniel (@cammcdaniel33) November 30, 2021

Kelly leaves Notre Dame as the winningest coach in program history

Troy Pride, Jr. - former Notre Dame cornerback and current Carolina Panther

Wild, terrible timing, typical Brian. — Troy Pride Jr. (@TroyPride18) November 30, 2021

We’ve seen largely positive reaction from those close to the program but Pride gives offers a thought from the other side.

Isaiah Foskey, current star defender:

🤦🏾‍♂️This has been a wild Monday night — Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) November 30, 2021

Notre Dame is still Notre Dame‼️ — Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) November 30, 2021

Wild is perhaps putting it mildly but one of Notre Dame’s best players puts a strong perspective on how he views the news

Former kicker Kyle Brindza

Couldn’t of kept it under wraps until you found out if ND would make the playoffs? 🤔 — Kyle Brindza (@kyle_brindza) November 30, 2021

Much easier said than done but understandable thinking

Howard Cross, III, current defensive tackle:

“Notre Dame is still Notre Dame” Nothing has changed. We’re still on a mission for the National Championship. — Howard Cross III (@HowardCrossIII) November 30, 2021

To quote Bon Jovi: “It’s all the same, only the names have changed…”

Kyren Williams, current running back:

that’s crazy — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) November 30, 2021

that’s accurate

Chris Finke, former walk-on WR/captain:

I don’t like this — Chris Finke (@SlipperyFox10) November 30, 2021

Finke certainly isn’t alone

Blake Fisher, freshman offensive lineman:

Wow…this is mind boggling🥱 — Blake Fisher (@bfisher54_) November 30, 2021

Fisher was Notre Dame’s top recruit in the 2021 class and was just the second true freshman to ever start at offensive tackle in the season opener for the Irish but an injury in that game cost him the rest of the season.

Logan Diggs, freshman running back:

Crazy Story.. — Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) November 30, 2021

Understatement of the week, Logan.

