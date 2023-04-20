Notre Dame players who will not play in Blue-Gold Game

The annual Blue-Gold Game is a fantastic experience for Notre Dame fans. It especially is a great opportunity for those who don’t have either the time or the money to get out to Notre Dame Stadium during the season. You get to watch your favorite Irish players in action at a fraction of the cost and without having to navigate through hoards of people whether they’re going to the game or not.

But just like with regular games, there will be players missing. For one reason or another, some of them might be seen on the sidelines but will not see any action. While that might be a disappointment to some people, it’s better to have them sit out now and not when the actual games start.

To save you any confusion and ease any disappointment that might come of these players not participating in the Blue-Gold Game, here they are:

Ty Chan, offensive tackle

Notre Dame offensive linemen Ty Chan (77) and Joe Alt (76) go through a blocking drill Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.

Logan Diggs, running back

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Mitchell Evans, tight end

May 1, 2021; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) runs as safety Houstson Griffith (3) defends in the second half of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fisher, tight end

Sophomore tight end and former Mishawaka High School standout Justin Fisher (23) reports to spring practice Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Notre Dame in South Bend.

Chase Ketterer, running back

The view at Notre Dame Stadium as Florida State prepares to take on No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.

Jack Kiser, linebacker

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Prince Kollie, linebacker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Linebacker Prince Kollie #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kneels on the field before the Shamrock Series game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 28-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jadarian Price, running back

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (20) carries in the first quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Selna, tight end

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – MAY 01: Aerial view of Notre Dame Stadium from a drone prior to the Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on May 01, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Skip Velotta, running back

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the stadium before the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

