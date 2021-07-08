Notre Dame players to have name on Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second-straight Stanley Cup after shutting out Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Lightning didn’t have any former Notre Dame players on their squad each of the last two seasons but six different former Fighting Irish players have had their names etched on the Stanley Cup over the years.

Who are they and who did they win the greatest trophy in sports with?

Here they are:

Bill Nyrup

Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden (29) slides to the side of the net to stop a shot by Detroit Red Wings Dennis Polonich (8) while Canadiens Bill Nyrop (2) checks Polonich and Jacques Lemaire (25) watches the action in the first period of the playoff game in Detroit, April 23, 1978. (AP Photo/John C. Hillary)

Bill Nyrop Defenseman Montreal Canadiens: 1976, 1977, 1978 Nyrop is the only former Notre Dame player to have won three Stanley Cups as the defenseman helped the Canadiens win three-straight titles from 1976-78.

Don Jackson

Mar 9, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Riley Sheehan (23) is seen out on the ice as they play against the Las Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

Don Jackson Defenseman Edmonton Oilers: 1984, 1985 Notre Dame was represented by Jackson in the early days of the Oilers dynasty as the defenseman helped them to a pair of Stanley Cup championships.

Brett Lebda

Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Lebda Defenseman Detroit Red Wings: 2008 Lebda became the first former Notre Dame player to win a Stanley Cup in 23 years as he tallied three assists for the Detroit Red Wings during their 2008 Stanley Cup run.

Mark Eaton

Jun 4, 2009; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) carries the puck away from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Eaton (7) in the second period of game four of the 2009 Stanley Cup finals at Mellon Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Eaton Defenseman Pittsburgh Penguins: 2009 Eaton tallied four goals and three assists in helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2009, besting the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in the final.

Story continues

Bryan Rust

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 20: Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 20, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

Bryan Rust Right Wing Pittsburgh Penguins: 2016, 2017 Rust helped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships as he combined to score 13 goals between the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ian Cole

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 20: Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 20, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

Ian Cole Defenseman Pittsburgh Penguins: 2016, 2017 Cole tallied 11 assists and one goal during the Pittsburgh Penguins title runs of 2016 and 2017.

1

1