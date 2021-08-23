Which Notre Dame players made ESPN’s top 100 players in 2021

Accumulation of talent is the name of the game in any sport, the more high-end players a squad has, the better it’s chances of hoisting up a trophy at the end of the season are. Today, ESPN rated the top 100 players entering the 2021 college football season and there were a few Notre Dame players selected on the list. Find out below which Irish stars were included on ESPN’s list.

#7 safety Kyle Hamilton

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs near Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#46 running back Kyren Williams

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) after a touchdown in the first overtime against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#47 tight end Michael Mayer

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

