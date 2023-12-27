Notre Dame players excited for chance in Sun Bowl
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
The Sun Bowl, Duke's Mayo Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl all wanted the Irish to play in their games.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win tiles almost on their own.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
With conference play tipping off in earnest this week, it’s time to update the outlook on candidates for the Naismith Player of the Year.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.