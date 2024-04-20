Notre Dame players, coaches speak after Blue Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame’s Blue Gold Game resulted in a 28-21 victory for the Blue squad. There were some moments that people came to see and weren’t disappointed by. No matter what happened, barring something catastrophic like multiple major injuries, the Irish and their fans were going to come away feeling good about themselves. That meant a good all-around day for Marcus Freeman and especially for winning Blue coach Al Washington.

Steve Angeli was the star of this game, leading the Blue team to the win by completing 17 of 26 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. His longest pass also resulted in the game-winning score. That was from 62 yards out, and the beneficiary of that was Kris Mitchell. It was one of only two receptions for Mitchell the entire game, but it was enough to make the difference in this one.

No, the result of these game won’t mean a lot compared to the regular season. However, the fact that everyone had a positive demeanor afterwards speaks volumes. Fighting Irish Wire was on hand for the postgame news conferences, and we’d like to share only a small sample of what was said as they still were processing the afternoon they had just had at Notre Dame Stadium:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire