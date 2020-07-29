The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will compete for the ACC crown this football season.

The conference announced their updated slate of games on Wednesday, with the Fighting Irish as a de facto conference member for the 2020 season.

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.



More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd



— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020

Included in that schedule is a marquee matchup against the defending champion Clemson Tigers, however there will be no revival of the rivalry between Miami and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will also play one non-ACC opponent at some point this season, but that opponent has yet to be determined. Notre Dame typically plays USC and Stanford every season, but those games won't be played since the Pac-12 previously said it will only play in-conference this season.

To go with their honorary status in the ACC, if Notre Dame wins the ACC championship game but is not selected for the College Football Playoff, they will be eligible for an Orange Bowl bid.

RELATED: Big Ten to play conference-only NCAA football schedule 'if able'



SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPORTS UNCOVERED PODCAST FOR FREE.



Notre Dame will play for ACC conference championship in 2020 football season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago