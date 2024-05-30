Notre Dame pitcher David Lally Jr to enter transfer portal

David Lally Jr. likely isn’t a name you saw come up too often with Notre Dame, at least not for the right reasons. But you won’t hear his name in South Bend any longer. Lally, a sophomore pitcher for the Irish this past season, announced on social media that’s entering the transfer portal, even making his phone number public to any interested program:

Thank you Notre Dame for blessing me with lifelong friends and memories… After a lot of reflection and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal and exploring new opportunities for the upcoming year. Open to all opportunities.

248-459-3715 pic.twitter.com/6ELUVcSk9j — David Lally JR. (@davidlally55) May 30, 2024

To say Lally had a trying experience with the Irish would be an understatement. In two seasons, he accumulated an 0-1 record with a 7.04 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 31 walks in 22 appearances.

This past season was particularly awful for Lally as his 9.22 ERA was the worst among any Irish pitcher with at least 10 appearances. In 2023, he started in six of his nine appearances but didn’t record a decision en route to a 5.29 ERA.

Hopefully for Lally, this simply is a case of needing a change of scenery. We wish him the best wherever he pitches next.

