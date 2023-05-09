Notre Dame Personnel Losses A Part Of The Process

Much has been written and said this last winter and spring regarding many high-profile Notre Dame coaches and players that have taken their talents elsewhere. What do we make of these moves? Are they a sign that South Bend isn’t the place to be and that the culture is suspect? I don’t think so. I think what we’ve experienced is the natural reshaping of a roster that often occurs in line with a coaching change.

Nobody is really “at fault” for any of the recent departures, everyone involved is doing what they should, making the best decisions for themself. But as you and I both know, everything that occurs in Notre Dame land gets amplified, gets more attention, and questions asked.

Let’s examine the Irish’s recent departures and how Notre Dame can keep progressing without skipping a beat.

Tom Rees

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during Notre Dame Spring Practice on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Rees has always been a lightning rod for Notre Dame fans as both a player and a coach. He’s a “Notre Dame guy”, and that brings with it both more support and more scrutiny at times. It may serve him well to get out of the shadow of the dome and find his own way at Alabama.

The reality is though, no Notre Dame offense Rees oversaw was even close to elite or playoff game-winning. More troublesome than that is the fact that Notre Dame QB’s numbers went down, not up the longer they played for both Kelly and Rees. A huge red flag.

If Hartman stays healthy, he will be the engine that drives the Notre Dame offense to be something it hasn’t been in decades. A true threat that can beat teams through the air and ground. This will help ease Rees’ replacement Brad Parker into his new OC roll and off we go. I’m also very encouraged that new QB coach Gino Guidugli will be able to get more out of his group than Rees ever could.

Logan Diggs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Notre Dame fans have really enjoyed all that Logan Diggs has accomplished for the Irish. It does hurt the RB depth for him to leave South Bend, which by the way has been rumored to be a possibility since his Freshman year. But this can be overcome.

If there is one position group in the program that can afford to lose a player of Diggs’ caliber and not suffer a tremendous drop in production it’s the RB group. Estime, Payne, Price, and Love can pick up slack and hold this unit down proudly. This departure is not ideal, but it isn’t the end of the world either.

Tyler Buchner

Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish directs the offense against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022, in South Bend, Indiana. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

How big of a loss is Tyler Buchner for the 2023 Irish? I cannot answer that unless I can see into the future and know whether Sam Hartman stays healthy all next year or not. If he does, Buchner’s loss will be more of one about what 2024 looks like at the position. If however, Hartman goes down for any length of time, Buchner’s loss will hit and hurt hard.

Buchner is a fantastic young man that represents all of the values Notre Dame wants its’ football players to exhibit. Unfortunately, though, he’s had nothing but bad luck and bad timing ever since being in high school. I don’t blame him for looking for a fresh start and wish him nothing but success. Notre Dame can weather this storm with a little health luck and the emergence of some young high-ceiling players, they will be just fine.

Lorenzo Styles Jr

Kevin Austin Jr. #4 and Lorenzo Styles #21 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after Styles scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Lorenzo Styles Jr departing to join his brother at Ohio State could have been a disaster for Notre Dame. But due to the exceptional recruiting and development displayed by WR coach Chansi Stuckey, it should not be.

This group is full of young players that may have already or soon will pass Styles up on the depth chart after a lackluster 2022 season and the emergence of athletic early enrollee receivers like Jaden Greathouse. This is progress, not regression. The WR room is quickly turning from one of the teams weakest position groups into what could be a strength in the near future. The potential of this group is ultra exciting.

