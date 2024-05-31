Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh Wins Lacrosse’s Biggest Individual Award

Notre Dame wrapped up one of the very best seasons in the history of college lacrosse Monday as the Fighting Irish dominated Maryland 15-5 and won their second-straight national championship.

The hardware kept coming for Notre Dame as the week went on however as on Thursday it was announced that attackman Pat Kavanagh was this year’s winner of the most coveted individual honor in the sport, the Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States.

Joining Kavanagh as a finalist was Notre Dame teammate and goaltender Liam Entenmann as well as Matthew Brandeau (Yale), Brennan O’Neill (Duke) and Connor Shellenberger (Virginia).

This was Entenmann’s second time being a finalist and the third time for Kavanagh.

Kavanagh scored an astounding 80 points with season with 20 of those coming in the postseason en-route to Notre Dame’s second straight national championship.

Kavanagh is the first player in Notre Dame history to take home the award after becoming the seventh Fighting Irish player to be named a finalist.

