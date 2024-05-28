Notre Dame’s Palmer Jackson ties for eighth at national championship

Palmer Jackson kept the Notre Dame golf season going as long as it possibly could. Though the Irish as a team did not make it to the end at the national championship in Carlsbad, California, Jackson qualified for the final day on a list of individuals whose teams also did not advance.

The result was impressive as Jackson finished tied for eighth with a 1-under-par 287. No Irish golfer has placed that high at the national championship. He finished the final round with a 2-under 70.

Irish coach John Handrigan said the following:

“What a way for Palmer Jackson to put an exclamation point on his elite career at Notre Dame. He’s helped set a new bar for what excellence means within our program and I couldn’t be more proud. He did everything right today and gave himself a chance to win, which is all you can ask for in this game. His mindset this week was world-class and it showed in his play. He’s forever left his mark on this program and University.”

Best of luck to Jackson in his future endeavors.

