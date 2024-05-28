Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Palmer Jackson ties for eighth at national championship

geoffrey clark
Palmer Jackson kept the Notre Dame golf season going as long as it possibly could. Though the Irish as a team did not make it to the end at the national championship in Carlsbad, California, Jackson qualified for the final day on a list of individuals whose teams also did not advance.

The result was impressive as Jackson finished tied for eighth with a 1-under-par 287. No Irish golfer has placed that high at the national championship. He finished the final round with a 2-under 70.

Irish coach John Handrigan said the following:

“What a way for Palmer Jackson to put an exclamation point on his elite career at Notre Dame. He’s helped set a new bar for what excellence means within our program and I couldn’t be more proud. He did everything right today and gave himself a chance to win, which is all you can ask for in this game. His mindset this week was world-class and it showed in his play. He’s forever left his mark on this program and University.”

Best of luck to Jackson in his future endeavors.

