Notre Dame outlasts South Carolina in frenzied Gator Bowl

Notre Dame scored a touchdown on a pass from Tyler Buchner to Mitchell Evans with less than two minutes left on Friday and captured a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in a wild Gator Bowl.

The Fighting Irish appeared poised to take a two-score lead but Buchner threw a pick-six.

O’Donnell Fortune plucked the pass and took it 100 yards to tie the game at 38 after the PAT.

Buchner didn’t flinch, however, and led a 12-play drive that ate up 6:04 on the clock and 80 yards.

He connected with Evans, who had not caught a pass in the regular season but had three receptions in the Gator Bowl.

Notre Dame erupted for 559 yards of total offense. The Irish had three turnovers but managed to hold off the Gamecocks’ last hope, which died on a fourth-and-36 that went incomplete.

