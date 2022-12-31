Notre Dame outlasts South Carolina in frenzied Gator Bowl

Notre Dame scored a touchdown on a pass from Tyler Buchner to Mitchell Evans with less than two minutes left on Friday and captured a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in a wild Gator Bowl.

The Fighting Irish appeared poised to take a two-score lead but Buchner threw a pick-six.

O’Donnell Fortune plucked the pass and took it 100 yards to tie the game at 38 after the PAT.

Buchner didn’t flinch, however, and led a 12-play drive that ate up 6:04 on the clock and 80 yards.

He connected with Evans, who had not caught a pass in the regular season but had three receptions in the Gator Bowl.

Buchner to Evans Back up 7️⃣#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/59Slvz5F9K — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 31, 2022

Notre Dame erupted for 559 yards of total offense. The Irish had three turnovers but managed to hold off the Gamecocks’ last hope, which died on a fourth-and-36 that went incomplete.

