Notre Dame OT Joe Alt declares for 2024 NFL draft

On Wednesday, Notre Dame star offensive tackle announced he would skip the team’s bowl game and is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to take on the Oregon State Beavers in El Paso in the Sun Bowl.

Alt joins Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman in the 2024 NFL draft and both players will focus on draft prep, passing on the bowl game.

A case can be made that Alt is the top offensive tackle prospect in the upcoming draft, pushing Penn State’s Olu Fashanu for the top spot. Alt is the prototypical NFL tackle. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, he casts an imposing shadow.

Alt is a converted tight end and that athleticism shows. He’s a mauler in the run game but also as technically proficient as any blocker in the draft. The team that selects Alt will get a franchise left tackle who can be a cornerstone of their offensive line for years.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire