Notre Dame-Oregon State: Sun Bowl Pregame Buzz
The Sun Bowl, currently known as the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to be accurate, is the second-longest running bowl game in college football, trailing just the Rose Bowl.
For just the second time in program history Notre Dame is set to play in the game as they take on Oregon State on Friday in El Paso, Texas.
A 10-win season is on the line for Notre Dame as the Irish look to set the tone for the off-season headed into what could be a very special 2024.
Notre Dame coming to town is a big deal in El Paso and plenty of Irish fans decided to make the holiday trip. Below is some of the best pregame buzz ahead of the 2023 season finale – check it out!
Battle of the Bands - Victory March
Fan Fiesta-Battle of the Bands@NDFootball fight song🍀 pic.twitter.com/bW073u52JR
— Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 29, 2023
Oregon State at Battle of the Bands
Fan Fiesta- Battle of the Bands@BeaverFootball Fight Song 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Z7B5d5F3LB
— Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 29, 2023
Irish Visit Fort Bliss
Had an amazing day at Fort Bliss with the brave men and women who protect us everyday 💚#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wxpt8gYJ1a
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 28, 2023
Irish Take in El Paso Ahead of Game
Having fun in the Sun City 🤩#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ORTtVjn7cT
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 27, 2023
Irish Visit Local Hospital
Had a grrrreat time visiting local El Paso Hospitals today 💚#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6JExxojzOW
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 26, 2023
Notre Dame Hype Video
In the west, you make your own luck #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Ce1UnZcWQN
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 28, 2023
Grrrrrrrreat!
Here’s Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and a box of Frosted Flakes. pic.twitter.com/v5mE58djS1
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 28, 2023
Drone Show!
How the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta ended tonight: with a 300 unit, 11 minute, $40k drone show-the first ever public show of its kind in El Paso!
🙌🖖😎 pic.twitter.com/9RT87vQNAT
— Ivan Pierre Aguirre : 🥑 (@i_p_a_1) December 29, 2023
Notre Dame Victory March - Or Victory Lights?
Notre Dame Victory Lights! @NotreDameBand @TonyTheTigerSB @NDFootball @Marcus_Freeman1 @FightingIrishND @NotreDameBand
@WNDU @WSBT @ABC57News @TheIrishTribune #GoIrish☘️#NotreDame #SunBowl pic.twitter.com/ocQcRB7jHY
— Rob Joyce (@RGB_Lights) December 29, 2023