Notre Dame-Oregon State: Sun Bowl Pregame Buzz

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

The Sun Bowl, currently known as the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to be accurate, is the second-longest running bowl game in college football, trailing just the Rose Bowl.

For just the second time in program history Notre Dame is set to play in the game as they take on Oregon State on Friday in El Paso, Texas.

A 10-win season is on the line for Notre Dame as the Irish look to set the tone for the off-season headed into what could be a very special 2024.

Notre Dame coming to town is a big deal in El Paso and plenty of Irish fans decided to make the holiday trip. Below is some of the best pregame buzz ahead of the 2023 season finale – check it out!

Battle of the Bands - Victory March

Oregon State at Battle of the Bands

Irish Visit Fort Bliss

Irish Take in El Paso Ahead of Game

Irish Visit Local Hospital

Notre Dame Hype Video

Grrrrrrrreat!

Drone Show!

Notre Dame Victory March - Or Victory Lights?

