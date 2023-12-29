Notre Dame-Oregon State: Sun Bowl Video Preview

Notre Dame closes the 2023 season on Friday against Oregon State in a Sun Bowl contest that will certainly be unique.

Opt-outs are plentiful on both sidelines as plenty of NFL talent won’t be participating in the affair. However, there is still a 10-win season for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame on the line as well as a stage to be set for a big 2024.

Will Notre Dame take care of business in the Sun Bowl?

Fighting Irish Wire staff writers Nick Shepkowski and Jeff Feyerer got together Thursday night to preview the game and discuss the state of the program, including the recent hiring of offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and plenty more.

Check it out in full below (and do so after the game as well as it features plenty of non-Sun Bowl discussion).

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire