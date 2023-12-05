Who are Notre Dame and Oregon State? What to know about teams in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The 90th edition and 89th playing of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is one of its more exciting matchups, as national brand No. 16 Notre Dame takes on Oregon State on Dec. 29.

Notre Dame began the season in the playoff conversation and ended up 9-3. Oregon State started 7-1 before finishing 8-4 and losing their coach to Michigan State.

Here is a look at who is coming to El Paso.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oregon State Beavers

Record: 8-4

Top players: RB Damien Martinez (1,185 rushing yards), WR Anthony Gould (718 receiving yards), WR Silas Bolden (718 receiving yards), LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (106 tackles, 2 interceptions)

Schedule

at San Jose State W 42-17

Cal-Davis W 55-7

San Diego State W 26-9

at Washington State L 38-35

Utah W 21-7

at Cal W 52-40

UCLA W 36-24

at Arizona L 27-24

at Colorado W 26-19

Stanford W 62-17

Washington L 22-20

Oregon L 31-7

Why they are here

The Beavers sprinted to a 7-1 start, which ended up being good enough to lose their head coach, Jonathon Smith, to Michigan State. Oregon State immediately promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bay. Their quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 9-3

Top players: QB Sam Hartman (2,689 passing yards), RB Audric Estime (1,341 rush yards), WR Chris Tyree (484 receiving yards), S Xavier Watts (7 interceptions).

Schedule:

Navy W 42-3

Tennessee State W 56-3

at North Carolina State W 45=24

Central Michigan W 41-17

Ohio State L 17-14

at Duke W 21-14

at Louisville L 33-20

USC W 48-20

Pitt W 58-7

at Clemson L 31-23

Wake Forest W 45-7

at Stanford W 56-23

Why they are here

One reason is because the Sun Bowl won a lottery with the Pinstripe and Duke's Mayo bowls for the right to pick Notre Dame after three other bowls passed on them.

The Fighting Irish were in the playoff discussion after a 4-0 start before a last-play 17-14 loss to Ohio State. They also lost to Louisville and Clemson while beating ranked Duke and USC.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Who are Notre Dame and Oregon State? What to know