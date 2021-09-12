How Notre Dame’s Opponents Fared in Week 2

Notre Dame snuck by Toledo to move to 2-0 on Saturday, a 32-29 win that left plenty to be desired as it took a late touchdown drive led by Jack Coan for the Irish to escape with the win.

It wasn’t pretty but it did result in Notre Dame being 2-0. However, with the scheduling taking a significant step in difficulty improvements need to be made real quick.

As ugly as it may have been for Notre Dame fans Saturday, it could have been worse like it was for a couple of Irish opponents:

Florida State: 20-17 loss vs. Jacksonville State

It's not only that Florida State lost at home to Jacksonville State one week after nearly knocking off Notre Dame, it's how they lost to Jacksonville State. Leading 17-14 with just six seconds to play, Florida State for some reason decided to not play a prevent defense and allowed this to happen: https://twitter.com/colecubelic/status/1436901285261893632?s=20 There are few more heartbreaking 0-2 starts in the history of college football than this. Oh, and that thought Notre Dame fans had that "at least Florida State is going to be pretty decent this year" took a significant hit.

Purdue: 49-0 win at Connecticut

Purdue improved to 2-0 with a 49-0 rout at UCONN. Jack Plummer went 16-20 for 245 yards and four touchdowns while Aidan O'Connell stepped in and went 9/11 for 86 yards and two more scores. Yes, UCONN is awful, but it's worth noting Purdue allowed just 3.8 yards per play in this game.

No. 17 Wisconsin: 34-7 win vs. Eastern Michigan

Folks, the Wisconsin defensive front is for real. It's only Eastern Michigan, I get that, but allowing just 92 yards in any contest is an incredible feat. The Notre Dame offensive front will have it's work especially cut out in two weeks when they take on the Badgers.

No. 10 Cincinnati: 42-7 win vs. Murray State

It wasn't all sunshine and daisies for No. 8 Cincinnati as the Bearcats struggled to a 7-7 halftime score against Murray State. They answered the bell in grand fashion by outscoring the Racers 35-0 in the second half and cruising to a 42-7 win.

No. 21 Virginia Tech: 35-14 win vs. Middle Tennessee State

A week after their dominating win over North Carolina, Virginia Tech started slow against Middle Tennessee State, leading just 14-7 at halftime. The Hokies pulled away in the second half behind a stable of running backs that rushed four for afternoon scores.

No. 14 USC falls to Stanford, 42-28

One week after being embarrassed by Kansas State and held scoreless until late in the fourth, Stanford went to Tanner McKee at quarterback and found instant success as he completed 16/23 passes for 234 yards and a pair of scores. Nathaniel Peat also took a handoff 87 yards to get the scoring started for the Cardinal. This is a game Stanford was in complete control of, leading 42-13 entering the fourth quarter. Will Clay Helton still be coaching by time USC travels to South Bend in mid-October?

No. 22 North Carolina: 59-17 win vs. Georgia State

North Carolina's offense bounced back in a big way in the rout of Georgia State. Sam Howell was lights out, throwing for 352 yards and three scores while running for 102 more yards and two touchdowns.

Navy: 23-3 loss vs. Air Force

Navy's offense was again a disaster as they mustered just three points in hosting Air Force. The Midshipmen fell to 0-2 and fired their offensive coordinator after the game. Navy has been outscored 72-10 to start the year.

Virginia: 42-14 win vs. Illinois

Illinois had no answers for Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong who put up 405 yards and five touchdowns through the air as the Cavaliers improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Georgia Tech: 45-17 win vs. Kennesaw State

A week after suffering a last second home loss to Northern Illinois, Georgia Tech took care of business in routing Kennesaw State. Jordan Yates completed 17/23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets victory.

