Notre Dame opponent adds Van Wilder-receiver through portal

When Notre Dame travels to take on North Carolina State this September the Wolfpack will be playing with a new offensive weapon. 6-5, 200-pound Bradley Rozner is transferring to NC State from Rice.

Rozner brings not only size but an ability to make plays to Raleigh. Last year he hauled in 44 receptions for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns. For those scoring at home that’s just four yards shy of averaging 20 yards per reception.

Here’s the real kicker on Rozner, though.

2023 will be his eighth season of college football.

You read that correctly.

Eighth.

How?

He began his college career playing in junior college before transferring to Rice. Once getting to Rice in 2019 he was granted an extra year of eligibility. Then 2020 came and didn’t count against the eligibility of any player nationally.

Rozner then missed all of 2021 with an injury which obviously didn’t count against his eligibility. Add it all together and he’s entering his eighth year of playing college football.

Notre Dame plays at NC State on September 9.

Somewhere Van Wilder smiles and approves of the move.

