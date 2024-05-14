Notre Dame to open 2024 season at Texas A&M in prime time

We now have one official start time confirmed for Notre Dame’s 2024 season, and it’s the opener. The Irish already were scheduled to open Aug. 31 at Texas A&M. It has been announced that the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and air on ABC.

This will continue what has been a trend for the Irish. For the fourth straight year, they will not kick off the regular season at Notre Dame Stadium. It also will be the sixth time in the past nine seasons they have begun the schedule in prime time on the road.

None of this should be surprising though as the Irish routinely have finished first or second in weekly viewership during this particular circumstance. It shows that the powers that be highly value the Irish enough that they routinely will begin the college football season with them in a spot they know will be a ratings winner. Hopefully, 2024 will start with an Irish winner, too.

