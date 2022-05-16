Notre Dame up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

College baseball’s regular season is drawing to an end and it’s been another memorable one for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish took two-of-three this past weekend from Pitt and now sit 31-11 overall and 15-9 in ACC play which is tops in the Atlantic Division.

Notre Dame has a showdown in Miami this coming weekend before they travel to Charlotte next week for the ACC tournament.

The Irish one of six ACC teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll while another pair showed up in the receiving votes category. Notre Dame is up one spot from a week ago. Here is how the entire top-25 shakes out after this past weekend.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports coaches poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Tennessee

45-7

774 (30)

2

Oregon State

40-11

734 (1)

3

Virginia Tech

36-11

683

+3

4

Stanford

33-14

615

+3

5

Arkansas

37-14

600

-1

6

Miami (Fl)

37-14

565

-1

7

Texas Tech

35-16

541

+6

8

Oklahoma State

34-17

510

-5

9

Louisville

35-15

453

-1

10

Virginia

37-13

450

-1

11

Texas A&M

33-16

431

+5

12

Gonzaga

32-13

393

13

Notre Dame

31-11

386

+1

14

Maryland

41-10

375

+3

15

Connecticut

42-10

341

-5

16

Southern Miss

38-14

303

-5

17

Texas State

41-11

297

+2

18

Auburn

35-16

260

+2

19

Vanderbilt

34-16

246

+2

20

Texas

35-17

209

-2

21

UC Santa Barbara

37-11

159

+2

21

Florida State

32-18

159

+4

23

UCLA

33-18

117

+1

24

LSU

33-18

87

-9

25

Georgia

33-18

67

-3

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 59; Dallas Baptist 38; Arizona 37; Georgia Southern 36; Rutgers 30; Florida 27; Grand Canyon 25; Wofford 16; Georgia Tech 14; Wake Forest 12; San Diego 6; North Carolina State 5; East Carolina 5; Old Dominion 2; Oklahoma 2; Mississippi 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Southern Illinois 1; Davidson 1

