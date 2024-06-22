Notre Dame one of five finalists for 2025 Indiana power forward

From the moment he became Notre Dame’s coach, Micah Shrewsberry has made recruiting within Indiana a priority. We likely will find out this fall if he’s been successful in landing one particular recruit.

Trent Sisley, a four-star power forward at Heritage Hills in Lincoln City and the sixth-ranked 2025 recruit in Indiana per 247Sports, has informed On3 cut his list down to five schools. Notre Dame is one of those schools alongside Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State and Iowa, the last of which is the only school he’s visited so far. He has scheduled his visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 28.

The 6-foot-7 Sisley, who will be a contender for Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2025, recently competed in the annual All-Stars series between the best players in Indiana and Kentucky. He impressed everyone there, successfully building on a season in which he averaged a double-double. He could be Shrewsberry’s biggest get yet if it all works out.

