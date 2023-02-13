Notre Dame OL coach Harry Hiestand retires after 40 years

Sunday was all about the Super Bowl, as always. However, just before kickoff, 40-year football coach Harry Hiestand announced he was going to retire from coaching after a magnificent career.

Hiestand had most recently been the offensive line coach at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman, but he is riding off into the sunset to begin a new chapter (h/t Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire):

“I have made the decision to retire,” Hiestand wrote. “It is important to me to spend time with my family, as I have two kids competing in college athletics, one for his last season, and I have decided it is time for me to be a part of that. I am thankful for the opportunity Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and especially Coach Freeman gave me to return for a seventh season coaching the offensive line at Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame also lost Tommy Rees, who became the offensive coordinator at Alabama, so now Marcus Freeman has two positions to fill with February half over.

Heistand was with Notre Dame from 2012-2017 before moving to the NFL and becoming the offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. In 2019, he was fired from the Bears, but he returned to South Bend in 2022.

Hiestand was also a grad assistant for USC from 1997-1998.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has announced his retirement from coaching. One of the greats. Huge shoes to fill and a very talented roster to keep developing in South Bend. Irish now have openings at offensive coordinator and offensive line. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) February 12, 2023

