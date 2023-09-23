Notre Dame-Ohio State: Watch Xavier Watts’ incredible story on ‘College Gameday’

If you’re a big fan of Notre Dame football then you’re probably at least somewhat aware of safety Xavier Watts and the story of how he came up before getting to South Bend.

With ESPN’s “College Gameday” in town for the Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown Saturday night, the show took time to help tell the story of Watts and his father and why Watts wears No. 0.

In typical Jen Lada fashion, it gets you to get a bit into your emotions and count your blessings. You can check out the entire five-minute feature on Xavier Watts and his father below.

A big thank you to those at ESPN for helping to tell this story.

“Everything he’s been through to get me where I am today is why I do what I do.”@xavierwatts6 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/zjHNCd6aSW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 23, 2023

