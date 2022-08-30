Notre Dame-Ohio State Preview: Irish injury update

Notre Dame started fall camp a bit behind the eight-ball as injuries were coming on what felt like a daily basis. However, as we are now just four days until the season-opener at Ohio State and it would appear the Fighting Irish will enter the game in relatively good shape health-wise.

Linebacker Marist Liufau missed some reps in fall camp but when asked about injuries on Monday, Marcus Freeman was quick to promise Liufau will be good to go.

“Marist is probable, Marist is ready to go,” Freeman said, “He’ll be ready. I don’t expect any limitations out of Marist Liufau.”

The path to being able to play Saturday night unfortunately was not as clear for veteran offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. Patterson, who moved from center to left guard this season, sprained his foot two weeks ago and was last seen in a hard cast on Friday.

“Jarrett, to me, is still questionable. I expect him to come out this week and practice. We’ll see as we get closer to game time where he’ll be, but I’d say he’s questionable right now.”

Both are big but with Notre Dame’s plan likely including pounding the ball and shortening the game, the potential lack of Patterson would be significant. Stay tuned as we’ll update you with any details that emerge.

