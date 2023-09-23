Notre Dame-Ohio State predictions: Betting odds favor Buckeyes over Irish in South Bend

Notre Dame and Ohio State face off in an early-season top-10 matchup this week, with the No. 9 Fighting Irish hosting the No. 4 Buckeyes in South Bend on Saturday. The matchup will see Sam Hartman — who has decimated Notre Dame's early-season competition — taking on Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes.

Both teams have proven to be formidable to this point in the year, but this will be both of their staunchest tests yet amidst the glitz of a primetime matchup. For Hartman, it's a chance to show he belongs right toward the top of the Heisman Trophy conversation. For McCord, it's about cementing himself as Ohio State's next legacy quarterback following C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have played each other just seven times, and recent history has belonged to the Buckeyes: Notre Dame trails 5-2 in the series, with its only two wins coming in 1935 and 1936 — the latter of which was the first season in which the AP poll was used. Ohio State has since won in 1995-96, 2006, 2016, and 2022. Last season, the Buckeyes came up on top 21-10 behind strong days from Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The good news for Notre Dame? Stroud has gone to the NFL's Houston Texans. The bad news? All of those other weapons are back.

Oddsmakers know the damage the Ohio State offense can cause, and they clearly think the Buckeyes can replicate their 2022 success. Despite being on the road in Notre Dame Stadium, the Buckeyes are favored this week in a tight game. Here's all you need to know about the betting trends around the game, including odds, spread, moneyline and more:

Notre Dame-Ohio State betting odds

According to BetMGM, Notre Dame is a three-point home underdog to the Buckeyes.

The moneyline is similarly tight: Three points to the home team generally means oddsmakers think the game is a coin flip. Three points to the visiting squad often means oddsmakers think a touchdown separates the teams, but the home team gets spotted three.

Spread: Ohio State -3 (-115) | Notre Dame +3 (-105)

Over/Under: 55.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ohio State -160 | Notre Dame +135

In addition to the spread, Ohio State is favored at -160 for a moneyline win, whereas Notre Dame is at +135. The over/under is set at 55.5 points, a fairly median total among Week 4 games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Ohio State predictions: Odds favor Buckeyes over Irish