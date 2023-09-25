Notre Dame-Ohio State NBC's second-most-viewed regular-season college football game ever

Two of the most storied and accomplished teams in the history of college football faced off in a prime-time matchup of top-10 teams at one of the most hallowed venues in the sport on Saturday.

The combination of those factors led to quite the audience for the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

No. 3 Ohio State's thrilling, (literal) last-second 17-14 victory against No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend averaged 10.5 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched regular-season college football game ever on NBC Sports, the Fighting Irish's longtime television partner.

Only Notre Dame's 31-24 win against Florida State in 1993 — a matchup of the nation's Nos. 1 and 2 teams at the time — drew more viewers, at an astonishing 22 million. That contest was one of a handful in the 20th century to be billed as a "Game of the Century."

REQUIRED READING: Notre Dame football has a new plan to avoid future game-losing scenarios after Ohio State

Additionally, Saturday's game was the most-watched prime-time regular-season college football game, on any network, since 2018 (excluding contests that took place on Labor Day weekend). Viewership peaked at 14 million from 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET as Ohio State embarked on a game-winning drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run with a second remaining on the clock.

The average minute audience of 605,000 on Peacock also made it NBC Sports' most-streamed college football simulcast.

The numbers from this year reinforce the popularity of games between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes, who have only played twice in the regular season since 1996. The 2022 meeting between Notre Dame and Ohio State, a 21-10 Buckeyes victory, averaged 10.53 million viewers on ESPN. It was the most-watched season-opener on the network in five years.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Ohio State draws near-record ratings for NBC Sports