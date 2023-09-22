Advertisement

Notre Dame-Ohio State: Massive pregame buzz for epic showdown

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Although we’ve written and discussed Saturday’s upcoming showdown at length all week, there isn’t really anything that needs to be said when Notre Dame and Ohio State go to battle.

It’s a game between a pair of top-10 teams in South Bend with the winner having an edge for College Football Playoff positioning as we get into the last days of September.

If Notre Dame wins you’ll see them springboard up the rankings and the Sam Hartman Heisman Trophy campaign get ignited.

If Notre Dame loses it’ll be more of the same from the national media as they discuss a really good team that still isn’t where it wants to be yet.

A ton is at stake for both squads as we await kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.  The buzz around South Bend has already been huge as of Friday morning and that will only continue to grow.

Check out some of the early pregame excitement below for what should be a thriller at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night!

Former Notre Dame star turns 'em up!

"This team is really, really good"

Another hype video because obviously...

Reunited!!

A throwback to '93

Our Lady Queen of Victory...

Pat McAfee has arrived

Gameday Set is Poppin'

Big time safety prospect headed in...

No more pop quizzes says the Heisman Winner

AWESOME WITH A CAPITAL A!

NBC doing it up big in their own way

More Notre Dame-Ohio State Content:

