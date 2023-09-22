Notre Dame-Ohio State: Massive pregame buzz for epic showdown

Although we’ve written and discussed Saturday’s upcoming showdown at length all week, there isn’t really anything that needs to be said when Notre Dame and Ohio State go to battle.

It’s a game between a pair of top-10 teams in South Bend with the winner having an edge for College Football Playoff positioning as we get into the last days of September.

If Notre Dame wins you’ll see them springboard up the rankings and the Sam Hartman Heisman Trophy campaign get ignited.

If Notre Dame loses it’ll be more of the same from the national media as they discuss a really good team that still isn’t where it wants to be yet.

A ton is at stake for both squads as we await kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The buzz around South Bend has already been huge as of Friday morning and that will only continue to grow.

Check out some of the early pregame excitement below for what should be a thriller at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night!

Former Notre Dame star turns 'em up!

"This team is really, really good"

“I think this team’s really, really good and really, really good at the positions that matter most.” Why Notre Dame is different and better compared to last year’s matchup against Ohio State, and not just because of the addition of Sam Hartman: https://t.co/ALxxwImwvh pic.twitter.com/L9yJiUAv8D — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 22, 2023

Another hype video because obviously...

Reunited!!

What a great dinner companion. Made the trip to the Bend even better. @CoachLouHoltz88. Spent 10 years with this man. He means a ton to me and my family. We missed @mark_may! pic.twitter.com/F1k9ZoLlax — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) September 22, 2023

A throwback to '93

#1 Florida State vs #2 Notre Dame 1993

“Game of the Century” pic.twitter.com/9B96Ohz3rM — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 21, 2023

Our Lady Queen of Victory...

Our Lady Queen of Victory,

Pray for us.

Notre Dame Our Mother,

Pray for us! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9GiScAsELy — Holtz's Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) September 22, 2023

Pat McAfee has arrived

The @PatMcAfeeShow live from Notre Dame today 🗣LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/rK3DaFAGeX — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) September 22, 2023

Gameday Set is Poppin'

Big time safety prospect headed in...

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor junior safety JaDon Blair’s latest Instagram story. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Blair is On3’s No. 26 overall player and No. 2 safety in 2025. He returns to Notre Dame on Saturday for the Ohio State game. 📲: https://t.co/0C9K4RG9GU pic.twitter.com/upTcKyf74O — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 22, 2023

No more pop quizzes says the Heisman Winner

AWESOME WITH A CAPITAL A!

Having dinner at LASALLE GRILLE in South Bend / met some super ppl on campus including college Hall of Famer ex @NDFootball fab linebacker Michael Stonebreaker – also shared time with granddaughter Sydney & her senior classmates @NotreDame HERE COME THE IRISH BABY ! pic.twitter.com/D2mOJOCH3x — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 22, 2023

NBC doing it up big in their own way

College Countdown is coming to South Bend! ☘️ The excitement kicks off at Notre Dame Stadium at 3 PM ET. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/zyTrlhwuRQ — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 22, 2023

