Notre Dame-Ohio State: Let’s be honest – Irish choked that away

You can go ahead and call it an epic comeback by Ohio State if you like. After all, they were the team that converted a fourth-and-seven in the final minute to extend the game.

They were the ones that didn’t drop a sure interception which would have clinched a victory.

They were the ones that converted a third-and-19 when Notre Dame went into one of the worst prevent defenses you’ll ever see.

And they were the ones that played the game’s final down with 11 players instead of 10.

Notre Dame seemingly had their biggest win in perhaps 30 years secured Saturday night against a resilient Ohio State team.

Ohio State deserves credit, no doubt, but that was an all-time collapse by Notre Dame late.

No, let’s call it what it actually was.

An epic choke job.

Let’s examine…

Missed Chances Early

The game went to halftime with a grand total of three points being scored, all of which belonged to Ohio State. For Notre Dame that had to feel like a loss because for the most part it felt like they controlled the first half of play yet had literally nothing to show.

Sam Hartman’s early fourth down run being overturned can be debated but if Hartman puts the ball in his other arm, he’s across the line to gain early.

Kicker Spencer Shrader gets praise for having a mega-leg that can hit from 70 yards out in practice. That’s great, but how about nailing a 47-yarder in a game when you’re sitting dead center in the middle of the field?

Final Minutes

Notre Dame took a 14-10 lead and seemed to be in control of the contest with 8:22 to play.

It looked that much better when noted Lou Holtz-hater Ryan Day decided to try and convert a fourth-and-1 near the goaline by handing the ball to a wide receiver with just 4:12 to play.

What did Notre Dame then do?

They came out passing and Sam Hartman was able to extend a play and find Rico Flores for 12-yards and the drive was going. It felt like the Irish sort of got away with one but after Audric Estime ran for another first down a play later, things got way too cute.

Hartman took a five-yard sack on first down and then on second, nearly threw a pick-six that instead wound up being an incomplete pass on an attempted screen. I didn’t like Hartman dropping back right after Estime had just done what he did as it felt far too much like a Tommy Rees playcall.

The screen was gutsy but wasn’t executed. Ohio State made a play, Notre Dame did not in that case. Had Hartman lofted the ball above the Buckeyes defender by just a hair – that play very possibly could have gone for a score and at worst certainly would have resulted in a first down.

That stopped the clock with just 2:28 remaining, instead of it ticking down under two-minutes.

A three-yard run by Gi’Bran Payne later mixed with a JD Bertrand false start on the punt, and Ohio State had plenty of time remaining considering the offensive fire power their offense possesses.

Dropped Interception

Feel sick for DJ Brown he makes this catch game over Notre Dame wins.

DJ Brown made a perfect play on a Kyle McCord pass with just 38 seconds left and appeared headed towards making the game-sealing interception. Instead it bounced off his hands, Ohio State was given new life, and they capitalized.

Memories of Pete Bercich in 1993 against Boston College certainly come to mind.

I feel awful for Brown as a young man as I’m sure he’s kicking himself.

10 men on the field - Part I

Emeka Egbuka great catch from Kyle McCord sets up game winning touchdown Ohio State vs Notre Dame #BuckeyeNation 3rd and 19

After getting pressure, Notre Dame forced Kyle McCord to throw the ball away in what wound up resulting in a third-and-19 for Ohio State from the 21-yard line.

Notre Dame responded by sending just 10 players out on the field and then by dropping into the lamest of prevent defenses. Ohio State took full advantage as McCord found Emeka Egbuka for 20-yards and a first and goal.

10 men on the field - again

You’ve seen the video by now but Notre Dame again had just 10 players on the field when they allowed the game-winning touchdown to be scored.

Marcus Freeman said after the game that they didn’t want to rush a player out there because of the fear of being penalized. He also took responsibility and called it inexcusable.

It may be inexcusable in his eyes as it is ours, but upon noticing what is the harm of a penalty? Ohio State is at the 1-yard line, it’s not like they’re moving up some drastic difference.

I suppose the smart thing to do is upon noticing that, have a defensive lineman jump offsides to stop the play and allow the 11th man get on the field.

Or perhaps have 11 on the field to start with.

Choke

I’m not happy to write it but let’s call it what it was.

It was a choke job by Notre Dame.

They may have outplayed Ohio State and that’s to take nothing away from the Buckeyes taking advantage of Irish mistakes, but Notre Dame had countless players and coaches contribute to this ending in an inexcusable loss.

