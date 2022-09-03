Notre Dame-Ohio State: Jarrett Patterson update

Notre Dame will be shorthanded tonight at Ohio State as graduate student Jarrett Patterson doesn’t appear to be able to go. Patterson is Notre Dame’s most experienced offensive lineman and perhaps the best the Irish have to offer so his being out is significant.

Here is what happened during pregame warmups at Ohio Stadium according to Pete Sampson of The Athletic:

Offensive line working through individual drills. When center Zeke Correll took snaps he was working with left guard Andrew Kristofic. Have not seen Jarrett Patterson take a rep. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 3, 2022

It’s not a shock that Patterson won’t play as his status has been listed as a game-time decision for over a week. Sophomore Rocco Spindler was listed second on the depth chart at left guard all week for Notre Dame but Kristofic appears to be getting the start.

Seeing as Patterson wasn’t going to be near 100% this isn’t ideal as controlling the line of scrimmage and time of possession will be huge in Notre Dame keeping this game close and having a chance at pulling what would be an epic upset.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire