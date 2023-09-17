Notre Dame-Ohio State: Initial Thoughts

So Week 3 of the college football season has come and gone and the showdown is on for a couple of powerhouses from the Midwest. In what should be one of the biggest weekends on the 2023 college football calendar, the marquee event will be when Notre Dame plays host to Ohio State Saturday night.

Notre Dame will enter 4-0, fresh off a 41-17 win against Central Michigan that checked the box for a victory despite not being overly impressive.

Ohio State is 3-0 to date with their latest win being their most impressive. The Buckeyes routed Western Kentucky 63-10 on Saturday. More on that to come below.

So as the first of perhaps a couple “biggest game of the year” weekends falls upon Notre Dame, here are some initial thoughts headed into the showdown.

Irish Unimpressive Saturday

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Parts of Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan were impressive Saturday but as a whole the game was very much a sleeper. There were far too many penalties again that resulted in points for the opposition defensively and ends of drives for the Irish.

Missed tackles were a plenty as well, something that can’t happen against Ohio State.

However, I find myself being positive as I write this Sunday morning. Perhaps that’s a good thing for Notre Dame because maybe it’ll make the focus and intensity increase just a little bit more ahead of Saturday’s game.

Notre Dame's Quarterback Advantage

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

When was the last time Notre Dame went into a huge game with an advantage at quarterback? 2020 against Clemson could be argued as the Tigers played without Trevor Lawrence but when the two met a month later, Lawrence was back and a different story was told.

Sam Hartman is legitimately one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. His ability to deliver the ball down field is elite and he keeps his eyes down the field instead of just tucking and running – something Notre Dame hasn’t had at quarterback in forever.

Kyle McCord was certainly a heavily recruited high school prospect and I have little doubt will do big things during his time at Ohio State. He also has the nation’s best receivers to help him out. However, it’s a big advantage to the Irish to have Hartman making his 50th collegiate start while McCord makes his fourth.

Notre Dame's Pass Rush

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Notre Dame’s front-four needs to be more consistent than it has been through four games. The Navy game obviously meant fewer opportunities to get after opposing quarterbacks, but Central Michigan was able to neutralize the pass rush and move the ball regularly Saturday.

One good thing for the Notre Dame defense is that linebacker JD Bertrand should be back after suffering a concussion against North Carolina State.

Ohio State's best showing?

USA TODAY SPORTS

Ohio State dominated Western Kentucky, 63-10 on Saturday. If you look at only names it might not be impressive but the Hilltoppers have had one of the nation’s top offenses over the last few years. Their average points per game the last two seasons:

2022 – 36.4 ppg

2021 – 44.2 ppg

Different Feeling for Notre Dame

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In big games recently, it has felt like Notre Dame has entered wondering where points are going to come from. Even last year against then-undefeated Clemson, 14 of Notre Dame’s 35 points came on special teams and defense.

This one feels different. A year ago you didn’t know how Notre Dame was going to put points on the board at Ohio State. Same can be said for recent meetings against Georgia, the 2018 Cotton Bowl against Clemson, and others.

Don’t get me wrong, Ohio State has more talent at their skill positions on offense than Notre Dame does overall. However, Notre Dame actually enters this game expecting to move the ball and score points – something that hasn’t been the case entering a big game in quite some time.

Plenty to Come

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the biggest games Notre Dame Stadium has hosted in recent memory. It has the potential to be a turning point for the program as Ohio State has been the standard for Midwest college football in recent decades and a win over them would go a long way in changing the narrative surrounding the Fighting Irish program.

Keep it locked here at Fighting Irish Wire and be sure to visit our colleagues at Buckeyes Wire all week as we’ll both be previewing and discussing this game at great lengths.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire